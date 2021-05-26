Mrs. Sullivan See's, encouragement for educators after a weary year

After a year that has nearly transformed the world of education, two teachers in Dorchester District Two decided to create something profound. Regan Sullivan, who is a kindergarten teacher at William Reeves Elementary, said the idea was borne from the hardships of the past year. One night, while wrestling with intruding anxiety, Sullivan couldn't sleep. Instead, she opened the notes app on her phone and wrote. Today, those same words can be seen in a recently published children's book titled "Mrs. Sullivan Sees."