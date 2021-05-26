Cancel
Dorchester County, SC

Mrs. Sullivan See's, encouragement for educators after a weary year

By Abigail Hutchinson ahutchinson@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year that has nearly transformed the world of education, two teachers in Dorchester District Two decided to create something profound. Regan Sullivan, who is a kindergarten teacher at William Reeves Elementary, said the idea was borne from the hardships of the past year. One night, while wrestling with intruding anxiety, Sullivan couldn't sleep. Instead, she opened the notes app on her phone and wrote. Today, those same words can be seen in a recently published children's book titled "Mrs. Sullivan Sees."

