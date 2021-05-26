Cancel
Scituate, MA

Students express views of America in Scituate VFW auxiliary art contest

Wicked Local
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the beginning of the pandemic last year, Kara Vecchi came across the VFW Auxiliary “Illustrating America” contest and decided to enter. “I enjoyed researching individuals who, to me, represented America,” the 13-year-old Gates Middle School student said. “My entry included research on George Washington, Martin Luther King Jr., Helen Keller, and Susan B. Anthony. I saw that the VFW was sponsoring the Illustrating America contest again this year, and I knew I wanted to submit an entry.”

www.wickedlocal.com
