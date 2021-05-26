Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Fired Night Nurse Due to 'Incident'
Just weeks after welcoming their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to fire an "irresponsible" night nurse following an "incident," according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie. Although the alleged firing was first reported on in August 2020 following the release Scobie and Carolyn Durand's biography Finding Freedom, new details about the incident have emerged in Scobie's interview for the UK's Channel 4 documentary A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown.popculture.com