Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Fired Night Nurse Due to 'Incident'

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust weeks after welcoming their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to fire an "irresponsible" night nurse following an "incident," according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie. Although the alleged firing was first reported on in August 2020 following the release Scobie and Carolyn Durand's biography Finding Freedom, new details about the incident have emerged in Scobie's interview for the UK's Channel 4 documentary A Very Royal Baby: From Cradle to Crown.

popculture.com
View All 19 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Nurse#British Royal Family#Uk#Fire#Channel 4#Frogmore Cottage#February#Firing#Crown#Documentary#Nights#Biography#Cradle#Reveal#Weekdays#Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Meghan Markle and Lady Gaga Make Cameos in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's 'The Me You Can't See' Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are shining a light on the struggles of people suffering from mental health issues in their new docuseries The Me You Can't See. The first trailer for the Apple TV+ series features appearances from around the world -- celebrities and every day people alike. Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, all make cameos in the clip.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Prince Harry: The Royal Family Caused Me SO Much Pain and Suffering!

For Prince Harry, it's not enough that -- for all intents and purposes -- he's left The Royal Family behind. The handsome Duke must also kick his family members in their irresponsible, antiquated and downright evil behinds as well. In a manner of speaking, that is. In a podcast interview...
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
CelebritiesPeople

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Meghan Markle Could Have 'Modernized' Royal Family: 'Terrible Missed Opportunity'

Jodie Turner-Smith has some thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. The British actress, who plays Queen Anne Boleyn, one of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, in the upcoming Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn, recently spoke to The Telegraph about her new role and weighed in how Meghan, 39, could have modernized the royal family before she and Harry, 36, stepped back from their royal duties last year.
CelebritiesSaratogian

Thomas Markle desperate to meet Meghan and granddaughter

Thomas Markle wants to rebuild his relationship with his daughter Meghan and get the chance to meet his granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The 76-year-old retired lighting director has given an exclusive interview to '60 Minutes' which is set to air on Sunday (13.06.21) and within the Q&A he has reached out to the Duchess of Sussex - who is married to Prince Harry - to try and convince her to let him back in her life so he can meet her newborn baby girl and her two-year-old son Archie, whom is also yet to meet.
Radar Online.com

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Slammed Over Working With Company That Sells Skin-Whitening Cream After Accusations Of Racism In The Palace

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting trashed for partnering with a company that sells skin-whitening cream just months after they claimed racism within the palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being ripped a new one over their latest partnership with Procter & Gamble, which, as The Mirror pointed out, sells a controversial Olay skin-lightening cream.
popstaronline.com

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Asked The Queen If They Could Name Their Daughter Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child on June 4, and named her Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – in honor of her great-grandmother and grandmother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared the sweet meaning behind their daughter’s name in the official statement announcing the birth on the Archewell website: “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Grandma Knows Best! How Meghan Markle’s Mom Helps After Lili’s Birth

Grandmother knows best! Meghan Markle‘s mother, Doria Ragland, has been helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since baby Lili was born. Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, welcomed Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday, June 4, and Doria, 64, has been helping quite a bit, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.