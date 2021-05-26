New initiatives ahead for Friends of Walker Library organization

Agency Bay Lodge on Leech Lake is the newest member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce and has new owners. Bob and Jen Weeks, pictured with their First Business Dollar, have always dreamed of owning a resort. After working/living the corporate life, they knew it was time to start getting serious. “When we first saw Agency Bay Lodge, we knew this was the resort for us with its great location on the lake, close to the town of Walker as well as the excellent fishing and its natural reproduction. We also knew this was how we wanted to raise our children. The cabins are beautiful, the view is great and the lodge is truly something special,” they said. The Weeks have added some additional amenities to the resort this year — a full tackle shop, gift shop, more food options, a bar and an espresso stand. To contact Agency Bay Lodge, call (888) 547-1755 or go to www.agencybaylodge.com. Photo submitted.