Walker, MN

New initiatives ahead for Friends of Walker Library organization

By staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com
The Pilot-Independent
 18 days ago

Join the Friends of the Walker Public Library June 3 at 5:15 p.m. as conversations continue about a new library for the area. The meeting will take place at the temporary library site, on the lower level of American National Bank on Highway 371. Are you a parent of a...

Walker, MN
Pine River, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Backus Legion Gaming Partnership donates $10,000 to Cass County Fair, $5,000 to Pine River Fire Department

Recognizing the Cass County Fair as an important entertainment and educational experience for adults and youth alike, the Backus American Legion Charitable Gaming Partnership donated $10,000 to help ensure the event’s continued operation. The partnership, consisting of the Legion post and its longtime gaming affiliate, Willard’s Saloon & Eatery, also...
Minnesota Stateifallsjournal.com

Local student recognized

Kaitlin Stallard, International Falls, is among the 700 graduates of the 2021 spring semester of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. Stallard graduated with an associate of applied science in dental hygiene. As a member of the Minnesota State system,...
Walker, MNThe Pilot-Independent

The old and the new

Remember a few weeks ago, after the passing of Dr. Don Pfau, we talked about the possibility of recognizing all the past scoutmasters of Walker’s Troop 40 with a memorial along a walking path following Lake May Creek from Leech Lake to Lake May? The possibility received so much preliminary attention that we decided to find out how the property owners along the creek felt about it, if the Department of Natural Resources thought it might be feasible, an estimate as to the cost, how it could be financed and who would maintain it — assuming the powers that be thought it acceptable!
Walker, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Agency Bay is new Leech Lake Chamber member

Agency Bay Lodge on Leech Lake is the newest member of the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce and has new owners. Bob and Jen Weeks, pictured with their First Business Dollar, have always dreamed of owning a resort. After working/living the corporate life, they knew it was time to start getting serious. “When we first saw Agency Bay Lodge, we knew this was the resort for us with its great location on the lake, close to the town of Walker as well as the excellent fishing and its natural reproduction. We also knew this was how we wanted to raise our children. The cabins are beautiful, the view is great and the lodge is truly something special,” they said. The Weeks have added some additional amenities to the resort this year — a full tackle shop, gift shop, more food options, a bar and an espresso stand. To contact Agency Bay Lodge, call (888) 547-1755 or go to www.agencybaylodge.com. Photo submitted.