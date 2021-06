Nintendo has surprised Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch by officially responding to a DLC character request from a fan of the platform fighter that was apparently sent their way earlier this year. Rather than share their request via Reddit, Twitter, and online like everyone else, one Super Smash Bros Ultimate fan decided to pen a letter to Nintendo itself asking for Captain Toad to be added to the game as a DLC character. In addition to this, the fan bolstered the request with some drawings and descriptions for an original move set they thought up for the character. And now Nintendo has responded to the request.