As the Brazilian Yaras continue their preparation for the Olympic Games in Chula Vista, USA, they are introducing a new and distinctive brand. Brazil’s Yaras have grown to become the top South American women’s rugby team over the past 20 years, winning every regional championship they’ve competed in. While their nickname was coined in 2013, the year after Os Tupis became the new name of the Brazilian men’s team, both teams wore the same branding – until now. Under the leadership of former and current players, a new brand has been developed for the women’s team.