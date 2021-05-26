Cancel
The battle to increase COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisiana pushes creativity in New Orleans

Leesville Daily Leader
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom laundromats to soccer games, health workers are targeting a variety of settings and approaches to reach more people as vaccination rates have slowed across Louisiana. On a recent Thursday afternoon, health workers with the New Orleans Health Department set up a vaccination event at Propeller, a business incubator in the Broadmoor neighborhood where vaccination rates have lagged behind the rest of the city. As an incentive to draw people out, Propeller partnered with a nearby seafood market, Cajun Seafood, to offer a free pound of boiled crawfish for every vaccine given.

