COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Irmo Police Department says they arrested an individual in connection with a shooting that took place Sunday. Police say it happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of North Royal Tower Drive and Oak Hampton Road in the New Friarsgate Subdivision. Officials say individuals in two vehicles were shooting at each other, and one of the vehicles hit an innocent motorist. Authorities say the two occupants of this vehicle were taken to the hospital.