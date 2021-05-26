Cancel
Salt Security lands $70M for tech to protect APIs from malicious abuse

By Ingrid Lunden
TechCrunch
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, a company that’s building a network of services to help those using and producing APIs to identify and eradicate those risks is announcing a round of funding to meet a growing demand for its services. Salt Security, which provides AI-based technology to identify issues and stop attacks across the whole of your API library, has closed $70 million in funding, money that it will be using both to meet current demand but also continue building out its technology for a wider set of services and use cases for API management.

techcrunch.com
