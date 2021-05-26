Salt Security lands $70M for tech to protect APIs from malicious abuse

Cybercriminals always find a way to exploit the loopholes present in the cryptocurrency market. As the blockchain space is gaining more interest and popularity, the technology is advancing at an unbelievable pace, leading to more complexity and a chance of error. We have seen founders inserting back-door exits to steal all the money present in the liquidity pools by pulling the plug. We have seen hackers exploiting DeFi projects by going after their vulnerabilities like Oracle Manipulation and smart contracts reentrancy. But the one thing that seems to have flown under the radar is- API keys manipulation.