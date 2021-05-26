Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Get Outside: Fun Summer Outdoor Family Activity Ideas

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho wants to stay indoors during the summer? Certainly not us, and we’re pretty sure you and your family don’t either. The summertime is the perfect season to get up, get out and get active together with family and friends, and outside is crawling with a new adventure every day. Are you the kind to layout at the beach all day, or do you prefer to play a family-friendly sport for all to enjoy? Either way, check out the list below of some fun family outdoor activities for all to participate in as the weather gets warmer!

www.essence.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Outdoor Activities#Outdoor Activity#Outdoor Adventure#Family Fun#Outdoor Movies#Fun Home#Z#Gps#Hiking Parks#Hiking Shoes#Snacks#Close Friends#Wacky Level#Waterfalls#Drive In Movies#Stuffed Prizes#Layout#Drive In Movie Theatres#Feet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Sciencekidsactivitiesblog.com

50+ Fun Summer Camp Inspired Activities for Kids

Today we have a massive list of summer camp activities for kids of all ages that can give the summer camp experience at day camp, overnight camps, church camp or fun for home summer camp. I am a summer camp fanatic. I love summer camp!. As a child, I went...
San Juan County, UTSan Juan Record

Visitor guide offers 101 ideas for a fun summer

The San Juan Record is delighted to release the eighth-annual 101 Ways to Experience San Juan County. The 64-page magazine is included in this week’s edition of the San Juan Record and is also available at local businesses and visitor centers. The annual guide returns better than ever after a...
Books & LiteratureYankton Daily Press

The Bookworm: Books For Getting Kids Outside This Summer

——— You’ve waited all year for this. You sat inside, looking out a window, thinking about all you were going to do when summer came. Well, it’s here and now’s the time to grab these great books and head outside... If a beach is in your summertime plans, then “Ocean...
Petsmacaronikid.com

DIY Summer Camp: Find Your Family Fun® with The Animal Kingdom

Bring the excitement of summer camp to your own home with our specially curated family-friendly itinerary of themed activities. We've created a sample schedule to help you brainstorm ideas that will work best for your family. This week, find your family fun® with the ANIMAL KINGDOM. Lion Pancakes. Ingredients: pancake...
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

8 Fun and Healthy Activities Suitable for Families in 2021

— Kids spend a lot of time plopped in front of the TV and sitting in class, and their movement is even more limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, inactivity prevents families from strengthening their heart, muscles, and lungs and practicing motor skills. Think of activities as a way...
Family Relationshipsmelodyinter.com

Fun home activities that your family can bond over

Have you typed ‘things to do indoors’ into Google one too many times? We’ve been there, and we wanna help. As the June holidays approach, now’s a great time to plan some indoor activities that you and your family can enjoy together. There’s lots of fun to be had even without going outside, and being able to cut down on screen time is a bonus (we hope you’ll read till the end of this article though).
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

10 Sidewalk Chalk Activities To Make Your Summer Fun

"Nothing says summer like playing outside on the driveway with chalk. But hop scotch can get boring after a while, and so can drawing random shapes. This list of 10 chalk activities will not leave you disappointed. All you need is some space outside to draw and chalk. These activities will allow your kids to have hours and hours of fun outside in the sun or shade. Come check it out! Your kids will thank you!"
KidsZootoo.com

4 Ideas to Get Your Kids More Interested in the Outdoors

There is no doubt that getting outdoors, taking in the fresh air, and remaining active is important for families of all ages. However, getting outdoors with young kids, in particular, can be a great bonding experience and important for them to get more exercise and learn about the world. Nevertheless,...
Delta County, MIEscanaba Daily Press

Column: Time to get outside and enjoy summer

ESCANABA — The first day of summer is officially Sunday June 20, but we already getting some warmer temps. For many of us the start of summer occurred on Memorial Day weekend with a family cookout, taking in a local sporting event or just going for a walk The calendar has already been packed with events. The Delta County Chamber started their right of summer with their annual golf outing the first week of June. It was a beautiful day for everyone with lots of fun, food refreshments and some pretty good golf. We moved quickly to the Krusin Klassics Fun Run and were able to see all of the vintage cars. It was also a nice weekend for our local economy. The events that come to Delta County really give our local businesses a lift. The new dollars that are spent by our visitors have a very positive impact.
The Woodlands, TXthewoodlandstownship-tx.gov

Township offers wide range of summer programs and family fun

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (June 1, 2021) – Summer has arrived and it’s a great time to enjoy The Woodlands Township’s numerous recreation programs and amenities. Cool off at the Township pools or spraygrounds, enjoy an evening out at Family Bingo Night or sign the kids up for a summer of fun at Sunny Dayz Camp.
Interior Designmydesiredhome.com

Decoration of outdoor entrance area for the summer 22 beautiful ideas full of inspiration

Decoration of outdoor entrance area for the summer 22 beautiful ideas full of inspiration. Does rising temperatures outside invite you to take your summer clothes out of the closet? Then do the same with your summer decor… An atmospheric decor in front of the front door will please not only you, but also your guests all summer long. From colorful floral decorations to wooden boxes with summer decorations and flower stands on old ladders to beautiful door wreaths – the options for decorating the entrance area in summer are quite different. Stay tuned and let our ideas inspire you.
Kidsyouthlandacademy.com

5 Fun Activities to Keep Your Kids Busy This Summer

All year, kids across the country count down the days until their summer break. But in many households, after just a few hours in, you will inevitably hear the words… “I’m bored!” While we love having them home more, keeping children entertained 24/7 can be a daunting task. Here are a few ideas to try this summer that will keep the kids occupied for more than 5 minutes!
LifestyleSkip To My Lou

Summer Crafts and Activities for Hours of FUN

Make Somebodys Day! Send Good Vibes. Everything you need over 50% OFF. Summer break is here! You will want to have these summer craft ideas in your arsenal for every time you hear “Mom, I’m Bored”! Here are 50+ kid-tested and Mom approved boredom busters sure to create hours of summer fun!
Kidssimplyfullofdelight.com

Kinetic Sand Activities (Cool Ideas to Extend the Fun!)

Is your child obsessed with Kinetic Sand? Mine too! Here’s 15 of the best kinetic sand activities to engage your child longer and inspire creative sensory play with kinetic sand. I love finding new ways to play with kinetic sand! Ever since we bought our first package of kinetic sand,...