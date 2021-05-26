Axle raises $10M Series A to advance its freight financing services
In a press release, the company points to the past 12 months of operation, as it saw volume grow 850% on its payments and financing platform designed specifically for freight brokers and carriers. The company’s services allow incumbent operators to quickly modernize and compete against new startups. Axle says its solutions also automate carrier payments, invoicing and collections, which allows operators to connect all aspects of their fright operations.techcrunch.com