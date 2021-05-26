Axle raises $10M Series A to advance its freight financing services

New Functionality Gives Private Equity Funds Real-Time Oversight of Cybersecurity and Risk Posture of Portfolio Companies. Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, announced they have launched a new module in Drawbridge’s flagship technology platform designed specifically for Private Equity (PE) funds. The new module gives PE funds a single view to monitor the complete cyber risk profiles of their portfolio companies in real-time. The first offering of its kind in the industry, the module was developed in partnership with Drawbridge clients who have been confronted with a dramatic rise in cyber-attacks on their portfolio companies in terms of both size and frequency.