My Turn: The shots heard round the world
Across New Hampshire, people young and old are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at speedways, high schools and even malls. The Granite State continues to lead the country due to bipartisan efforts on the federal and local level, and Gov. Chris Sununu’s leadership. While some governors played partisan politics and basked in the media spotlight, our governor took a common-sense approach to save lives and livelihoods. In the face of the greatest pandemic our state has seen in generations, Gov. Sununu has been as solid as granite.www.concordmonitor.com