Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

My Turn: The shots heard round the world

Concord Monitor
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross New Hampshire, people young and old are getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at speedways, high schools and even malls. The Granite State continues to lead the country due to bipartisan efforts on the federal and local level, and Gov. Chris Sununu’s leadership. While some governors played partisan politics and basked in the media spotlight, our governor took a common-sense approach to save lives and livelihoods. In the face of the greatest pandemic our state has seen in generations, Gov. Sununu has been as solid as granite.

www.concordmonitor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Granite State#Concord Monitor#Pepfar#American#Congress#Senate Foreign Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
Related
Mississippi Stateccenterdispatch.com

Mississippi has turned away hundreds of thousands of shots

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Due to lagging demand for shots, Mississippi has not accepted new vaccine doses from the federal government for two weeks and has asked that well over three-quarters of a million doses the U.S. government set aside for the state be transferred elsewhere, officials say. In recent...
Public Safetybitnewstoday.com

The Shot Heard Around the World: Will Other Countries Follow the Path Taken by El Salvador?

On June 9, 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to recognize Bitcoin as an official means of payment. The cryptocurrency will become a legal payment method in the country, along with the US dollar. In the near future, the law is to be signed by the President of Salvador Nayib Bukele, and the country's authorities have 90 days to create a payment infrastructure.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Surgeon General ‘Extremely Concerned’ Biden Declaring Victory On Vaccinations Despite ‘Horrific’ Disparities

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday he’s “extremely concerned” the Biden administration is celebrating its successes on vaccinations without adequately addressing major racial and geographic disparities. Key Facts. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday morning, Adams commented on...
ReligionConcord Monitor

My Turn: What happened to the great melting pot?

As a child, I lived in many places with many different cultures, yet all in one country — the United States. We walked to school together, sat in class together, ate lunch together and talked about our differences as if they were the successes of our ancestors. In class, we were taught about the great melting pot and the arrival of people to the new world. Many spoke of their parents or grandparents as having passed through the great halls on their way to be an American.
Personal Financemarketresearchtelecast.com

Cuban banks stop accepting dollar deposits in cash as of today

Havana, Jun 21 (EFE) .- Cuban banks will not accept dollar deposits in cash as of Monday, a measure that the Cuban government has justified in response to the United States embargo, which makes it difficult for the island to use that currency in the international banking system. The decision,...
PoliticsPosted by
102.9 WBLM

Portland, Maine Classic Rock Radio Event Heard In Over 1000 Cities Around the World

WBLM wrapped up the annual A to Z today. Thanks to you, this year's journey through the legendary Blimp archives was the biggest and best ever. With more and more of you listening on the WBLM app, the Blimp set new records for its streaming audience. WBLM's A to Z became a WORLDWIDE event this year, with over 1000 different cities and towns around the planet rocking out to A to Z. You were listening in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bolivia, France, Finland, Hong Kong, India, Namibia. Russia, Sri Lanka, and many more places around the globe, including hundreds of cities in the USA We do A to Z for Mainers, but if the rest of the world wants to join in, then have at it! The power of Rock and Roll is certainly one of the most powerful forces on this or any other planet!
ElectionsRecorder

My Turn: Preserving the sanctity of the vote

Like so many others who cherish our democracy, I now fear for it. The insidious creep of misinformation, the dissemination of outright lies, assaults on the rule of law and efforts to erode hard-won voting rights all pose a grave threat to our country. That is why I joined nearly...
Worldworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: I haven’t heard from my mother in 1,400 days due to the Chinese crackdown, says Uyghur academic

As a Uyghur academic and representative of Uyghur Muslims, Professor Abdulresit Celil Karluk has spoken out on the plight of his people languishing in China’s concentration camps since 2017. Speaking exclusively to MEMO, Prof. Karluk discussed China’s genocidal policy against Uyghur ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), also known as East Turkestan.
PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Navy chief of operations declines to answer Tom Cotton question on whether or not capitalism is racist

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday declined to address a question from Republican Sen. Tom Cotton as to whether or not capitalism is “racist.”. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, Cotton was questioning Gilday about a book, Ibram X. Kendi’s How to Be an Antiracist, being added to the Navy’s recommended reading list and pointed out that one of the book’s conclusions is that capitalism is racist.
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

My Turn: A path to a cleaner Concord

I am a retired woman hoping to do some good for others in my senior years. Recently I took my new puppy for a walk on the bike path from Stickney Hill Road to Turkey Pond. I wanted her to learn to walk on a leash in the woods and on the dock.
Miami, FLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Harris forced to remind Biden to talk about deadly Miami apartment collapse

Vice President Kamala Harris had to remind President Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to talk about the deadly building collapse in South Florida. Harris whispered, "Florida, yeah," in Biden's ear as he prepared to walk away from his lectern after delivering remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure agreement at the White House. The president then returned to the microphone and delivered brief remarks on the tragedy that killed at least one individual and left nearly 100 missing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressive groups ramp up pressure on Feinstein

A coalition of more than 100 progressive groups in California is ramping up pressure on Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) over the filibuster ahead of a vote this week on a sweeping election bill. The groups sent a letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill ahead of its...
MilitaryBBC

'We heard shots fired... out of range' - BBC reporter

Russia says one of its patrol vessels has fired warning shots at a British destroyer, off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea. Russia considers the waters off the peninsula - which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014 - to be its territorial waters. BBC correspondent Jonathan Beale, who...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Unearthed post from a now-deleted 2018 tweet from China Daily shows that “China’s Wuhan Lab preserves more than 1,500 different strains of virus”

Earlier today, tech investor and co-founder of startup accelerator Y Combinator Paul Graham, tweeted the following: “Now that a lab leak is becoming the default explanation for the origin of Covid-19, we owe thanks to Alina Chan, who spoke out about this possibility when it was very costly for someone in her position to do so.” For whatever reason, the post was later deleted on Twitter in just about an hour.