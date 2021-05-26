Letter: The continued shortage of beds

In recent years there have been a number of constructive initiatives by the state of New Hampshire to organize as much mental health care as possible on an outpatient basis. That said, psychiatric boarding continues to be a serious problem in most hospital emergency departments with many patients still waiting days or weeks for admission to inpatient level care. The main reason for this decade long situation is the chronic shortage of voluntary and involuntary beds. The ruling earlier this month by the New Hampshire State Supreme Court declaring illegal the holding of patients on civil commitments without timely due process may be the beginning of the end of the psychiatric boarding era for involuntary admissions.