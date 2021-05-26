Letter: Reject state budget if school vouchers remain
Should NH families sending their kids to private schools get $5,000 of public school funding annually? Should people who fail to get their children to school receive $5,000 state-funded debit cards to buy “educational materials” that they could easily sell in exchange for cash? The Senate is poised to seize on COVID to sneak unrelated legislation into the state budget. School voucher ESAs / SB 130 is a major policy initiative, establishing the broadest school voucher program in the U.S.www.concordmonitor.com