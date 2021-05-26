Letter: Reject state budget if school vouchers remain

I’m a retired OB/GYN and abortion provider who practiced for 35 years in Manchester. I have reviewed amendment HB 2 in the NH budget bill and find that it’s an onerous, dangerous piece of legislation limiting access to abortion care for the women of NH. The bill prohibits “late term abortions” (after 24 weeks) with the only exception to save the life of the mother from a life endangering condition. There are no elective abortions performed in the third trimester (after 27 weeks) in our country. Instead, decisions on early delivery are based on the deteriorating health of the mother and/or fetus. The goal is always to save both lives.