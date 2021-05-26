Cancel
The Future of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

By Tire Review Staff
Tire Review
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pneumatic tire has been around for more than 100 years and its success is linked to the proliferation of automobiles. As the automobile evolved from a luxury item and a symbol of prosperity to a necessity in much of North America and the developing world, the need for tires has followed. Today’s tire market in North America is well over 200 million units per year. This demand stems from the vehicle market, but is also affected by the longevity of tires when in use. What typically determines the length of service is the tire’s tread life. For decades, the tire industry and its partners have worked to determine what to do with the remaining portions of the tire at the end of wear life. Historically, there have been three common options:

Cars
Cell PhonesBMW BLOG

VIDEO: How Does the Michelin Track Connect Tire Work for the M3 Competition

BMW and Michelin have developed a bespoke Pilot Sport 4 S tires for the M3 Competition, which works brilliantly on the road. However, if you want a more track-focused tire, one that’s both better for track-duty and that has some useful technology, Michelin is actually working on a new tire, which will become available on the M3 Comp right from the factory as well. It’s called the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Connect and it hooks up to the Michelin Track Connect app to give the driver live information about the tires’ status.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

JetClub flies into a sustainable future with Bye Aerospace 'eFlyer 800' electric aircraft

LONDON - Europe's first light jet fractional ownership brand, JetClub, a sister company of Jet It USA, has confirmed the addition of the Bye Aerospace electric eFlyer 800 to its fleet, marking a momentous milestone in sustainability for the aviation industry. A 7-passenger, all electric, twin turboprop aircraft, the eFlyer 800 offers a sustainable mode of travel that reconciles essential business travel with concerns about climate change.
Housinghomecrux.com

Room 2030 Builds Modular Rooms for Smart and Sustainable Future

Room 2030 is a technology-based startup born from the R&D project led by ArcelorMittal Construction with the aim to build modular, prefabricated housing for the future. The company, in collaboration with the Baragaño Architecture Studio, has come up with modular rooms that can help in smart and sustainable construction. These rooms are not just for resting but also for meetings, events, work or simply to care for yourself.
Lifestylephocuswire.com

It's time to future-proof in-flight and at-sea connectivity

Over the past year and a half, the COVID‐19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of connectivity wherever you are, as people around the world continue to work from home and many things, from school to healthcare, remain virtual. As the travel industry moves toward recovery – with positive signs such as increasing air ticket prices and cruise booking curves at record length – it is more important than ever for airline and cruise executives to look ahead.
CarsBusiness Insider

Frost & Sullivan's Summit Redefines the Future of Intelligent Mobility through Sustainability

The 2-day virtual summit will highlight the disruptive trends affecting the mobility industry and how automakers can offer value while focusing on innovation-led growth. SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- The global mobility industry is experiencing tectonic shifts. Connectivity, autonomous driving, mobility services (including shared) and electrification have disrupted the entire ecosystem. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has also accelerated this transformation process. As the "new normal" continues to unfold, the vision of "Innovating to Zero," with zero-emission vehicles, zero waste, zero accidents, zero defects, and zero carbon emissions, will gain momentum.
Retailfoodlogistics.com

Technology Consolidation and Sustainability: The Future of 3PL’s Last-Mile

Some may say the Amazon Effect is an almost overused term in retail and logistics today. But, it is a very true and important concept in which delivery and logistics completely transformed over the last few years. The need for speedy last-mile delivery is so prevalent that it now reaches the cold chain, especially since the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic disrupts much of the food industry.
CarsBikerumor

Hutchinson Gridskin road & gravel tires lose weight, boost ride, protection & sustainability

Hutchinson has given a subtle Gridskin construction upgrade to a couple of their top-selling tubeless road and gravel tires, promising improved environmental sustainability, in addition to both better flat protection and lower weight for gravel riders. Hutchinson says they’ve been developing the new reinforcement technology for their made-in-France tires for the past two years with the goal of improving all-around sustainability, with overall performance improvements providing welcome added benefits.
Designers & Collectionsprestigeonline.com

Veronica Chou on Being a Fashion Entrepreneur and the Sustainable Future of the Industry

Veronica Chou on Being a Fashion Entrepreneur and the Sustainable Future of the Industry. Fashion heiress and businesswoman Veronica Chou has long been immersed in the world of clothing. When she was a teenager, her grandfather’s company was Hong Kong’s largest manufacturer of knitwear and denim, and by the time she reached adulthood the curious young woman would visit his factories – and subsequently those of her father, Silas Chou – when she’d ask countless questions: “Why’s this so dusty?” “What’s this smell?” and “Where’s this coloured water going?”
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Nuclear Reactor Market Predicted to Witness Sustainable Evolution in Future | Areva, Rosatom, Larsen & Toubro

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Nuclear Reactor Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Nuclear Reactor Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Nuclear Reactor market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Nuclear Reactor Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Centara Reaffirms Commitment To Sustainability With Ambitious Long-Term Plan For An Ecologically Conscious Future

Bangkok, Thailand - Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces a renewed commitment to environmental sustainability with a new long-term goals to meet climate-related targets. The 10-year corporate level roadmap includes measurable goals for four key initiatives, including a drastic 20% reduction in energy and water usage, greenhouse...
Businessmartechseries.com

Genesys Commits to a Sustainable Future

Inaugural Sustainability Report Outlines Company’s Path to Achieving Carbon Neutrality, Improving Employee Representation and Positively Impacting One Million Lives. Genesys®, a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, today published Moving Forward Together: Genesys 2020 Sustainability Report, announcing the company’s commitment to a sustainable future for positive impact in the communities where we work and live. The report outlines Genesys’ plans to establish more sustainable business practices through environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and sets goals for making a positive impact in the world.
Technologyfordauthority.com

Lincoln Intelligence System Brings New Connected Services To Future Vehicles

Ford CEO Jim Farley was touting the benefits of connected vehicle services before he even took the helm of the automaker, and sees this next-level tech as profitable for both dealers and the automaker, as well as convenient for consumers. Ford recently announced a brand new, connected vehicle platform called Blue Oval Intelligence – part of its larger scope Ford+ plan – and now, it has announced Lincoln’s version of that platform – Lincoln Intelligence System.
Constructionqatar-tribune.com

Sustainable construction in focus as Gulf states aim for greener future

As industries around the world increasingly turn towards environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies to support their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, focus is sharpening on sustainable construction in the Middle East, Oxford Business Group (OBG) has said in its latest report. Perhaps more so than most sectors, construction could...
Lexington, KYCorbin Times Tribune

UK and Arq partner to build a more sustainable future

LEXINGTON — Through a public-private research collaboration, the University of Kentucky Department of Horticulture and Arq are working to create a more sustainable future for Kentucky and the planet. "I'm excited to be working with Arq, because its mission is completely in line with our departmental mission of developing science-based...
Environmentup.com

Plastics and Sustainability: How Dow and Braskem Are Working Toward a Greener Future

Plastics producers have meaningful sustainability goals. Here’s how they’re pushing the needle forward – and using transportation to make a difference. Whether we consciously realize it or not, plastics are an inextricable part of our daily lives. Stop for a moment to think of some of the common items you use every day that are made of plastic: a water bottle, a grocery bag, the container you store leftovers in. And then there are the less obvious but still common uses, like parts for computers and cars and hospital equipment, or your glasses, your cell phone and even your clothing. While it’s clear plastics play an important role in our everyday lives, what people might not know is that plastics actually play a role in improving sustainability — as do the companies that produce them. To demonstrate how, two plastics producers, Dow and Braskem, share how they’re envisioning — and creating — a more sustainable future for the planet.
Food & DrinksBusiness Insider

S.Pellegrino and Food For Soul: Together For A More Sustainable Future

MILAN, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- To nourish the future by acting responsibly, S.Pellegrino focuses its efforts and resources on educational activities promoting a responsible food culture that pays attention to food waste. In line with this, S.Pellegrino announces their collaboration with Food for Soul to support their mission and Refettorio projects around the world, empowering socially responsible actions that improve the health of our food system and reduce food loss and waste while enabling inclusion and resilience. At the heart of the new partnership is the common belief in the value of hospitality and in the potential of food to transform people's lives for the better, creating shared value equity and cultural change.