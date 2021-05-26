The Future of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

The pneumatic tire has been around for more than 100 years and its success is linked to the proliferation of automobiles. As the automobile evolved from a luxury item and a symbol of prosperity to a necessity in much of North America and the developing world, the need for tires has followed. Today’s tire market in North America is well over 200 million units per year. This demand stems from the vehicle market, but is also affected by the longevity of tires when in use. What typically determines the length of service is the tire’s tread life. For decades, the tire industry and its partners have worked to determine what to do with the remaining portions of the tire at the end of wear life. Historically, there have been three common options: