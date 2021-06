This summer, let Europe come to you at an immersive experience with the art of Vincent Van Gogh. Starting June 21, the Circuit of the Americas will transform into an interactive world inspired by more than 300 of the Impressionist painter’s famous masterpieces. Including classics such as “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers,” the three-dimensional cinematic experience will bring the paintings to life with a symphonic score, cutting-edge technology and excerpts from the artist’s own writing. Running through August 8, this captivating event is sure to leave an impression.