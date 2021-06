ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel infuriated viewers after disparaging the state of Florida as "America's North Korea" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Friday night. "In America's North Korea, the Sunshine State, from time to time, we enjoy taking a look at what's going on, and tonight we are doing it again in a Gov. DeSantis edition of 'This Week in Florida,'" Kimmel said while introducing a video of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis kicking off the "2021 Python challenge." The annual event challenges participants to remove invasive Burmese pythons "with the goal of empowering people to take an active role in conserving the Florida Everglades through invasive species removal," the competition website explains.