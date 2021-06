Oprah Winfrey is working to understand how her past traumas have impacted her overall mental wellness — and she encourages others to do the same. Winfrey recently sat down with her co-author, Dr. Bruce Perry, for the Mental Health Coalition's 1-2-1 series. During their virtual discussion, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the two dig into their new book, What Happened to You?, and how Winfrey continues to work through her own struggles.