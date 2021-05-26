Video: Battery Cable and Terminal Service

The Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District approved an agreement for a battery energy storage facility at the district headquarters. A 5-0 EVMWD board vote May 27 approved a battery services agreement with SolarStorage Fund D, LLC, and a savings guarantee agreement with SunPower Corporation Systems. The savings guarantee agreement ensures that the water district will have energy expense savings of at least $45,000 each year over the ten-year contract term. Under state law, an electricity company must deploy energy storage as part of their system. Battery-based energy storage provides flexibility to the electrical grid by storing energy produced during periods when supply would exceed capacity and discharging energy to the grid during periods of high demand. The California Public U.