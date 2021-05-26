Virtual campus tours are catching on in higher education

Early evidence suggests equity gaps in higher education may be exacerbated as the pandemic disproportionately affects students of color, low-income students, and students from rural communities. While equity gaps persist, college-going rates are increasing for American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and Hispanic or Latinx (all had increases of over 5% since 2015). American Indian or Alaska Native, and Asian students showing the highest growth in college-going rates of more than 8% since 2015. However, data in the report show Black or African American students’ college-going rates dropped more than 3% after four years of gains. Continued and more focused work toward guiding all students, particularly underrepresented student populations, into a college-going pathway is critical to meet the state’s credential attainment goals.