Mike Munchak has been really good at finding offensive lineman that he can mold into average to elite players in the NFL. His greatest success was turning Army Ranger and former West Point Tight End, Alejandro Villanueva, into a really good NFL offensive tackle. Villanueva hardly played when he was in college, but Mike Munchak was able to mold him into a two-time Pro Bowl LT who has started every game at LT for the Steelers since 2016 (he signed as a free agent with the Ravens this off-season). Why am I discussing Villanueva? Because he is tall (6-9) just like Drew Himmelman.