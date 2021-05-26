LEGO convention coming to Jacksonville this October

Parents, here’s something fun to do with the children.

The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention is coming to the Expo Center at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds the weekend of Oct. 2 and 3.

It will be the first time the city will host a LEGO convention. Here’s what you need to know about the event:

There will be an area with tons of LEGO bricks for people to build with.

Larger LEGO Duplo bricks will be available for younger attendees. The Building zone will also provide thousands of bricks for attendees to build with.

Families can buy LEGO merchandise and goodies at the event.

Star Wars fans will have their own zone.

Attendees will get to build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks.

Special guests LEGO artists who have exhibits around the world will be in attendance.

Professional LEGO artist Jonathan Lopes will showcase over 30 of his select LEGO displays including an 8-foot high LEGO Model of New York City’s Woolworth Building. Attendees will get the chance to speak with him about his profession and how they can can also become a LEGO master builder. LEGO artist Rocco Buttliere will bring over 50 large LEGO models of famous landmarks from around the world.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $15.

Event organizers say tickets typically sell out and suggest buying a ticket early online at www.brickuniverse.com/jacksonville

