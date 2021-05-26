Manatee County School Board listens to public input on mask policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students in Sarasota and Manatee Counties who have both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not have to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure. Officials with both school systems say that students will not be made to quarantine after an exposure. Sarasota County Schools said students will not be made to sit out of sports either if they are vaccinated, so long as they are not showing symptoms.