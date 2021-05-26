Cancel
Bradenton, FL

Manatee County School Board listens to public input on mask policy

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - People packed the Manatee County School Board meeting Tuesday night to give their opinions on mark mandates. Right now, the school board says masks will be optional this summer and the upcoming school year. Parents and concerned citizens had the chance to have...

