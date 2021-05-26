Weis: Cetaphil Facial Cleanser ONLY $3.74 Each Thru 6/19

We put Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Working in the beauty and grooming business, I’m often asked, “What’s the best cleanser?” and, time and time again, rather than recommend a specific product, I focus more on dispelling myths about what cleansers should do. For a product whose purpose is, essentially, to wash away dirt and oil, there is little evidence to suggest cleansers can do much more. I’m not talking about those containing AHAs or BHAs, which can also provide exfoliation, but rather the many products out there today that contain any number of plant extracts and ingredients like antioxidants that, because they’re only exposed to the skin for a few seconds, don’t serve any real function—other than to drain your bank account.