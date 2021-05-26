When It Comes to Laser Hair Removal, This At-Home Device Works Surprisingly Fast

Giving yourself an at-home spa day is one of the easiest ways to relax and take care of your skin at the same time. And if we could recommend any mask right now, it’d be the Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask ($34). You don’t have to worry about any questionable ingredients that will cause irritation because this mask is made with 100 percent edible, antioxidant-packed superfoods like lucuma, papaya, and sea buckthorn berry. So, if the tropical scent suddenly makes your stomach growl and you’re curious as to whether or not it tastes as good as it smells, we say give it a taste.