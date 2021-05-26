Cancel
PHOTOS: NEW Jumbo Funko POP! Glow-in-the-Dark Maleficent Dragon Coming October 21st, Pre-Order Available Now

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you miss the Festival of Fantasy parade, you won’t want to miss this Disney Villains Funko POP! The new jumbo 10″ vinyl figure features Maleficent’s dragon form. It doesn’t breathe fire, but it does glow in the dark. Based on the Disney classic Sleeping Beauty, Amazon exclusive and will be released on October 21st, but you can pre-order it now.

