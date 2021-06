STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fabio Grippi shifted fragrant sausage and peppers with a spatula on a griddle in the Montalbano’s mobile kitchen at Mount Loretto on Saturday afternoon. Dave Tepper from Tep’s Truck Treats split open cheesy, decadent Italian egg rolls for patrons who queued up for his signature nosh. These eats and dozens of others plus sangria, wine and beer are among the edible attractions this weekend at the annual food truck festival hosted by Catholic Charities.