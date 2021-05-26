Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Yum Brands, University of Louisville ink partnership with new education and research center

By Haley Cawthon
Posted by 
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In addition to the first-of-its-kind online program, the center will focus on recruiting and educating underrepresented people of color and women on the possibilities of franchising as a pathway to entrepreneurship.

www.bizjournals.com
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Business
Louisville, KY
Business
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Louisville#Yum Brands#Ink#Recruiting#Focus Brands#Pizza Hut#Kfc#Uofl College Of Business#Brown Forman Corp#Humana Inc#Taco Bell#Underrepresented People#Color#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
Related
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Business First

Louisville Area Chambers of Commerce & Business Associations

ABOUT THE LIST: Information was obtained from representatives of listed organizations, websites and Louisville Business First Research. Others might have been eligible but did not respond to requests for information. The list is limited to chambers of commerce and business associations that serve the geographic areas of Jefferson, Bullitt, Henry, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Spencer, Shelby and Trimble counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Washington counties in Indiana. This list is intended to highlight geographic-based organizations. Statewide organizations or those that cover areas other than the counties above are not included. Trade associations and business networking groups are not included.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Business First

Render Capital, Elevate Ventures ink new partnership

A new partnership between a Louisville-based fund and a Indianapolis-based firm aims to increase access to capital for high-potential entrepreneurs in Southeastern Indiana. Render Capital, Access Venture's $15 million early-stage investment fund, has partnered with Elevate Ventures, a venture development organization, to create Elevate Southeast Indiana. According to a news release, the newly-formed entity replaces 1804 Inc., a Louisville entrepreneur center that initially partnered with Elevate Ventures in 2017.
Louisville, KYPosted by
Louisville Business First

Louisville's Largest Locally Based Credit Unions

ABOUT THE LIST The information was obtained from the National Credit Union Administration and/or credit union representatives of listed companies. Figures for this list were obtained using the Call Report, Form 5300 with information as of Dec. 31, 2020. The list is limited to credit unions based in Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.
BusinessPosted by
Louisville Business First

UofL Health promotes Debbie Mullins to C-suite role

This executive brings 28 years of experience in health care IT to her new role. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those holding equivalent titles — including, but not limited to, owner, executive director, president and managing principal) in the Louisville area at for-profit and nonprofit companies.