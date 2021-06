The first Lake Erie competition in New York waters that we have heard about is the spring perch contest, sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY. This popular event is scheduled for May 22, but is open to club members only. You must sign up in person at the May 20 meeting of Southtowns Walleye, starting at 7:30 p.m. at its clubhouse at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.