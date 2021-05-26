New East Coast Recreational Market Spurs Real Estate Land Rush for Cannabis Properties

The Canadian real estate market has been one of the most fascinating industries to watch throughout the post-coronavirus global economic recovery. Despite the havoc that the COVID-19 public health crisis inflicted upon the nation, enormous growth was seen in the housing sector from coast to coast. Since the Great Recession more than a decade ago, a handful of municipalities captured international headlines on account of their strong real estate market performance: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa, and some may even include Hamilton in this list. Yet, today, it is the areas outside the major urban centres, small towns, and cottage country that are driving a substantial portion of the housing boom when it comes to the Ontario real estate market. The Perth real estate market is one of these.