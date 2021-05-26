New East Coast Recreational Market Spurs Real Estate Land Rush for Cannabis Properties
While federal legalization still hangs in the balance, more and more states are easing long-standing restrictions on the use of cannabis. In the 2020 election, all 6 states that put forward ballot measures to legalize or decriminalize cannabis passed those measures with strong support. This brings us to a total of 36 states with some level of legalization. As more states move in this direction, real estate investors are rushing to grab up cannabis properties so they can take a piece of an industry that’s anticipated to grow to $41.5 billion by 2025.www.benzinga.com