Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

New East Coast Recreational Market Spurs Real Estate Land Rush for Cannabis Properties

By Rachael Green
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While federal legalization still hangs in the balance, more and more states are easing long-standing restrictions on the use of cannabis. In the 2020 election, all 6 states that put forward ballot measures to legalize or decriminalize cannabis passed those measures with strong support. This brings us to a total of 36 states with some level of legalization. As more states move in this direction, real estate investors are rushing to grab up cannabis properties so they can take a piece of an industry that’s anticipated to grow to $41.5 billion by 2025.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Legalization#Cannabis Cultivation#Recreational Cannabis#Property Investment#Government Property#Retail Investors#Sale Leasebacks#Iipr#Reit Rrb#Columbia Care Inc#Neo#Cchw#Cresco Labs Inc#Cse#Crlbf#Cannabis Businesses#Cannabis Operations#Real Estate Investors#Cannabis Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Princeton, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

REAL ESTATE

"Invest In People Who Invest In You" 861 SUGAR MAPLE RD. - CAMP CREEK WV, MLS #49930 -- 3 BR 2 BA. Your dream property awaits you! There are endless opportunities for these 84.5 acres of exquisite farm land. Charming farmhouse built in 1881 passed down from generation to generation. Relax on the large front porch enjoying the peacefulness and spectacular scenic views. This secluded land offers a barn with 3 stalls, a tack room, riding rink, horse trails, open.
Real Estatefastcapital360.com

How to Value a Commercial Property for Sale or Purchase

Whether you’re buying or selling commercial property, you’ll want to know the value of the real estate. As a seller, understanding the proper valuation can mean the difference between your property staying on the market for 1 month versus 6 months or more. As a buyer, it can help you evaluate if a property is listed at a fair price and provide a frame of reference for any offer you submit.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co. Flora Growth Completed $2.4M Investment In Hoshi International

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) made a strategic investment of 2 million Euros ($2.42 million) in Hoshicap Portugal Unipessoal Lda, a subsidiary of Hoshi International. The investment will solidify Flora's position as a preferred strategic supplier to Hoshi's EU processing facilities in Malta and Portugal, and provide Flora with a port for the importation of compliant, high-quality Colombian outdoor cannabis flower and derivatives to the European Union (EU).
Real EstateInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Why are investors buying empty buildings?

As an owner of commercial real estate, you fall into one of two categories. You either are entirely divorced from the occupant. In other words, you have no ownership in the resident company or you do. We refer to the latter as an owner-occupant and the former as an arm’s length investor.
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

Real Estate Market Values Surge in the First Quarter

The latest results from the Federal Reserve’s Z.1 Financial Accounts of the United States, i.e., the “Flow of Funds”, show that, in the first quarter of 2021, the aggregate market value of all owner-occupied real estate in the United States registered the largest numerical quarterly increase in the last 20 years’ worth of data. From $32.84 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2020, real estate rose by $0.94 trillion to $33.78 trillion. The market has been bolstered immensely by nationwide home price appreciation, which only overheats it even more.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

Inventory Is Key to a Stable Real Estate Market—Will It Recover?

It’s no secret that lack of housing inventory is a major factor in the crazy price appreciation in the current housing market. There are many ways to measure housing inventory, and pretty much all of them say the same thing. Between lags in new construction from last year, people not...
Warwick, RIeastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 10 New Listings

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Thursday Evening, 6/10/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings,6 sold properties and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Real EstateBenzinga

Real Estate Investment vs. Mutual Funds: Which Is Better?

When one thinks about investing their wealth, their main aims might differ. Most of the time, investing money is all about earning more income in the long run. It’s also about not letting one’s earnings sit idle since inflation will soon rescue the amount of wealth you have. This is why investment in the stock market or some real estate is a good idea.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

What Kind of Real Estate Do You Need for Your Cannabis Business?

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% and a consumer base that’s growing with each new state that passes cannabis legalization legislation, the cannabis industry is one of the most explosive new markets in the United States. So, it’s no surprise that investor interest in buying or starting a cannabis business is growing in pace with that booming market. If you’re an investor interested in claiming your share of this projected $41 billion market, here’s the kind of real estate you’ll need to look at.
Real Estatethecapitolist.com

Sizzling real estate market on the Panhandle’s gulf coast

Paradise is affordable right now, and many are fighting to buy their little piece of it. New homes sales on the gulf coast of the Florida Panhandle are as hot as beach goers in the middle of August. According to the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR), which is the...
Real Estate420property.com

Everything You Need to Know About Finding & Investing in Cannabis Real Estate

Everything You Need to Know About Finding & Investing in Cannabis Real Estate. The legal cannabis industry has had a tremendous effect on residential and commercial real estate properties. According to research from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), many residents living in states with cannabis properties say that the housing market has been tighter—likely because of the growing industry.
Real Estateremax.ca

Affordability Concerns in the Perth Real Estate Market

The Canadian real estate market has been one of the most fascinating industries to watch throughout the post-coronavirus global economic recovery. Despite the havoc that the COVID-19 public health crisis inflicted upon the nation, enormous growth was seen in the housing sector from coast to coast. Since the Great Recession more than a decade ago, a handful of municipalities captured international headlines on account of their strong real estate market performance: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa, and some may even include Hamilton in this list. Yet, today, it is the areas outside the major urban centres, small towns, and cottage country that are driving a substantial portion of the housing boom when it comes to the Ontario real estate market. The Perth real estate market is one of these.
Businessjebsmith.net

Luxury Real Estate Housing Market Forecast

What is happening in the luxury real estate market? What is happening with supply and demand, appreciation and what should we expect for a housing market forecast in luxury housing? In today’s video we discuss the luxury housing market over the last few years and talk about what to expect in the housing market as we see more inflation over the next few years.
Marketsmy-property-report.com

The Rise of Blockchain Technology In Property Investment

The challenges for young people entering the property market have been well documented, and as property prices continue to surge it doesn’t look like getting any easier for young Australians. Like any market however, a natural shift to maintain balance is taking place as the rise of “crypto literacy” among Australian millennials shifts generational norms.
Pacifica, CApacificalocals.com

Pacifica Real Estate Market Update

Is the Pacifica real estate market as ridiculous as it seems?. To begin with, the market ebbs and flows weekly. Ordinarily, the stats are typically helpful over time. Outside of statistics, realtors have to use their knowledge of today’s market and their instincts to get an accurate perspective of what’s happening on a daily or weekly basis. That is especially relevant when choosing a list price with a home seller or trying to help a Pacifica home buyer to figure out how much to offer on that house they love.
Real Estatethebalance.com

Real Estate Taxes vs. Property Taxes

If you own a home, you’re probably used to paying property taxes every year. However, you might not realize that property taxes are officially known as “real estate taxes”—and there’s another type of property tax that you might also have to pay. Both types of taxes are assessed based on...