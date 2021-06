A man has died following a weekend crash in St. Clair County’s Casco Township. Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 99-hundred block of Marine City Highway Sunday afternoon on reports of a three car crash. A 58 year old man from Macomb County’s Lenox Township was traveling eastbound on Marine City Highway when he attempted to make a turn into a business. He was rear ended by a 21 year old Warren man, causing him to enter oncoming traffic. His car was stuck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 26 year old from Flint. The 58 year old was pronounced dead at the scene. The 26 year old was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, and the 21 year old was uninjured in the crash.