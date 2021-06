Clarence’s boys tennis team played on repeat last week, coming out on top more often than not while taking on foes in non-stop divisional and non-league action alike from Monday through Friday. Monday’s 5-0 win over the West Seneca district team was the only contest that didn’t end in a 4-1 score. Matthew Kozinski’s 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 win at first […]