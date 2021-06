GET THE INSIDE LINE FROM THE FORMER MX2 WORLD CHAMP AS HE LEADS GASGAS FACTORY RACING INTO THEIR SECOND SEASON OF MXGP. Fired up and 100% healthy, former MX2 World Champ Pauls Jonass is ready to lead GASGAS into the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship! Since moving up to the premier class in 2019, the Latvian has climbed onto the MXGP podium multiple times, proving that he’s just as capable on a big bike as he was on a 250. Following an injury-hit year in 2020, Pauls is well and truly back and loving life on his MC 450F. Here’s what the Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing rider has to say on his pre-season training, those gate prep dancing skills, and the year ahead…