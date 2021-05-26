Quality Control Music Rapper Metro Marrs Arrested at His High School Graduation Ceremony After Throwing Thousands of Dollars Into Crowd of Classmates – Report
One of Quality Control Music's newest signees, rapper Metro Marrs, appears to have been arrested at his high school graduation last week for throwing money on stage. In video footage that has been making its rounds on social media, Metro was handcuffed after reportedly throwing $10,000 in cash on stage at his commencement ceremony at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., about 25 minutes away from Atlanta.club937.com