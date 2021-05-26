Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Quality Control Music Rapper Metro Marrs Arrested at His High School Graduation Ceremony After Throwing Thousands of Dollars Into Crowd of Classmates – Report

By Aleia Woods
Posted by 
Club 93.7
Club 93.7
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Quality Control Music's newest signees, rapper Metro Marrs, appears to have been arrested at his high school graduation last week for throwing money on stage. In video footage that has been making its rounds on social media, Metro was handcuffed after reportedly throwing $10,000 in cash on stage at his commencement ceremony at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., about 25 minutes away from Atlanta.

club937.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairburn, GA
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rappers#Graduation Ceremony#County Police#Police Records#Music Video#Quality Control Music#Instagram#Xxl#Bank#Rapper Metro Marrs#Graduates#Schools#Officer#Man#Arrest Records#Video Footage#Clip#Rain#Stage#Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

Documents Reveal FBI Refers to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Investigation as ‘Operation Never Free Again’

New developments have emerged regarding YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s federal firearms case. According to documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (June 9), attorneys for the Louisiana rapper, born Kentrell Gaulden, filed a pretrial motion on Monday (June 7) to have their client released pending trial for his Sept. 29, 2020 arrest. YoungBoy was brought into custody on charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of firearm not registered in the national firearms registration and transfer record.
Public SafetyPosted by
Club 93.7

Police Arrest Three Men Accused in $3 Million Burglary of 50 Cent Office Space – Report

UPDATE (June 5):. 50 Cent's attorney, Stephen J. Savva, has released the following statement to XXL today (June 5) about the update in the case: “This was incorrectly reported as a break in at Mr. Jackson’s home in January. The unit involved is a leased corporate apartment for one of his businesses. Mr. Jackson resides in Houston, Texas. At the time the suspects were in the unit, Police drove by but did not realize the individuals were still inside. The entire matter was caught on surveillance cameras. We expect that the Police will recover and return all of the stolen property."
Violent CrimesPosted by
Club 93.7

Lil Durk’s Brother OTF DThang Shot and Killed

UPDATE (June 7):. According to information provided to XXL on Monday (June 7) by the city of Harvey, Ill. communications department, Lil Durk's older bother, Dontay Banks, also known as DThang, was at Club O, located at 17038 S Halsted St., when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head early Sunday morning (June 6).
Florida StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Police Question DaBaby Over Florida Shooting That Left Two Injured

UPDATE (June 1):. According to tweets shared by the Miami Beach Police Department this afternoon, DaBaby has been released after being interviewed by detectives. Law enforcement also announced that they have two suspects in custody who they believe are responsible for the shooting that took place on 1st Street and Ocean Drive yesterday evening.
Atlanta, GAComplex

Four People Hospitalized Following Shooting Outside Atlanta’s Trap Music Museum

Four people have been hospitalized following a shooting outside of T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, May 16. Fox 5 Atlanta reports that police officers arrived at the scene at approximately 3:40 a.m. local time, discovering three conscious men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a woman who was shot at the scene was privately driven to a hospital prior to the arrival of the authorities. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and a motive was not immediately determined.
Atlanta, GAwinnaijatv.com

Shooting Outside Trap Music Museum Leaves Four People Injured.

Shooting Outside Trap Music Museum Leaves Four People Injured. A shooting took place outside of T.I.’s Trap Music Museum in Atlanta early Sunday morning, which left four people injured. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed preliminary information from the Sunday (May 16) shooting incident to XXL on Monday...
Atlanta, GAzhiphopcleveland.com

Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A hot attraction for locals and tourists alike, The Trap Museum of Atlanta was reportedly the scene of a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that the incident took place outside the museum on Sunday, May 16.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Atlanta Police investigate man shot near Atlantic Station shopping district

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a reported shooting near one of Atlanta's busiest shopping districts. According to Sergeant Jarius Daugherty, officers were called to 1371 Market Street - an address in the Atlantic Station area - just before 4 p.m. to a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find a man with what they believe was a gunshot wound.
Atlanta, GATimes Daily

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gunman sought after shootout with off-duty officer at Atlanta gas station

Police are looking for a gunman who opened fire on a group of bystanders and then got into a shootout with an off-duty officer outside of an Atlanta gas station Sunday night. A “number of people” were at the Exxon at 400 Edgewood Avenue when the gunfire started about 11:30 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Snellville, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Police search for man who exposed himself several times at a Snellville Park

SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a man they say has exposed himself and performed lewd acts at Lenora Park. Officers have been dispatched to a “suspicious person” call at 4515 Lenora Church Rd in Snellville on several occasions. The man is described as a black male, approximately 5’5” – 5’7” in height, weighing between 120-130 pounds, slim build, with tattoos. The man is frequently seen wearing gym type clothing.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Schools see a future in online education

Metro Atlanta districts creating online schools for students not returning to classrooms. After the first days of the school year, Tara Duke wondered if she made a mistake opting to keep her four children at home and enrolled in online learning. Zoom sessions were canceled unexpectedly, and one teacher simply...