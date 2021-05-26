Quality Control Music Rapper Metro Marrs Arrested at His High School Graduation Ceremony After Throwing Thousands of Dollars Into Crowd of Classmates – Report

UPDATE (June 5):. 50 Cent's attorney, Stephen J. Savva, has released the following statement to XXL today (June 5) about the update in the case: “This was incorrectly reported as a break in at Mr. Jackson’s home in January. The unit involved is a leased corporate apartment for one of his businesses. Mr. Jackson resides in Houston, Texas. At the time the suspects were in the unit, Police drove by but did not realize the individuals were still inside. The entire matter was caught on surveillance cameras. We expect that the Police will recover and return all of the stolen property."