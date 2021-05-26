D&D: Creating A Domain Of Dread With Van Richten’s Guide To Ravenloft
Though Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft includes info on more than 30 Domains of Dread, the real terror is the one you’ll make on your own. In Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft, you’ll find details on Domains of Dread that are host to whole campaigns’ worth of epic villains, from cursed werewolves, to ancient kings, mummified forever, to fallen generals who seek to redeem the lives they lost in a fallen zombie plague. However, none of these villains is as powerful as the villain you’ll surely come up with–and with the rules laid out in Van Richten’s Guide for coming up with your own Domain of Dread and corresponding Darklord, the only limit is your imagination.www.belloflostsouls.net