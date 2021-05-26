Cancel
Entertainment

The Verzuz That Started It All Happened At Summer Jam!

By King Louie
HOT 97
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article2007 Summer Jam included one of the most memorable moments in the history of hip hop!. Swizz Beatz wanted to give some love to producers that year. So he thought, you know what let me do a live beat battle. That year other producers did not want to face off in front of the energetic Summer Jam crowd. Kanye West took that challenge and with nearly a decade of hits between the two at that time gave fans hit after hit after hit. DMX , Jay-Z, N.O.R.E, Cam’ron. It was hit after hit after hit.

www.hot97.com
