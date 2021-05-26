The Verzuz That Started It All Happened At Summer Jam!

Every summer comes with a soundtrack, usually made up of the latest and greatest pop songs that keep us blowing out our speakers from the car to the beach all season long. But there's something about the summer jams of the '90s that will always hold a special place in hearts. On this week's episode of Not Over It, we're revisiting our favorite summer songs that defined the '90s, so close your eyes and queue up your Will Smith playlist because it's summer, summer, summertime.