The Kansas State 10: The best single-season pitching performances

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one fanbase to experience inordinate amounts of pain, we look to the Ole Miss Rebels in the baseball postseason. Ole Miss has advanced to the College World Series five times in school history (1956, 1964, 1969, 1972 and 2014), meaning that only one of these appearances has come in my lifetime. Fortunately, I remember Ole Miss’ 2014 trip to Omaha rather well because I was like 15 years old at the time, but the Rebels have had an opportunity to punch their ticket to the CWS many, many more times that they have not taken advantage of, especially since the NCAA College Baseball Tournament was expanded in 1999 (I was almost a year old!).