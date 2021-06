On Father’s Day every year, Steve Greene, a local father of three, takes time to pause and appreciate being with his family, and he has special reason to. In November of 2012, at the age of 43, Greene was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer (CRC). At the time, he remembers not being worried — he was young and healthy — though he and his family were shocked by the diagnosis, which came just three years after his father passed away from prostate cancer.