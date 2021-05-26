Cancel
Public Health

Swiss accelerate economic re-opening as COVID-19 infections wane

Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland will allow larger private indoor and outdoor gatherings than originally planned starting on Monday, the government said, as rising vaccinations and falling COVID-19 infections prompt the nation to accelerate its economic re-opening.

The government said on Wednesday that the improving epidemiological situation would allow for private gatherings of 30 people indoors and 50 outdoors, after saying last week it planned to maintain the limit at 10 people indoors and 15 people outdoors.

Attendance at public events will also be expanded, to 100 people indoors and 300 outdoors, from current limits of 50 and 100 people, respectively. No fixed seating plan will be required, as had been originally proposed.

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

