Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg Public Library receives two $200,000 matching grants pledge from Weinstein Properties

Progress Index
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETERSBURG - Recently, I met with two VIPs wearing hard hats at the Petersburg Public Library. They could barely contain their excitement about good news they cared to share with our readers. Director of Library Services Wayne M. Crocker and Petersburg Library Foundation Chairman Robert "Bob" C. Walker were giddy...

www.progress-index.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Government
City
Community, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainy Day Fund#Property Management#Community Projects#Community Outreach#Campaign Contributions#Pledge#Public Services#Library Services#The Uniontrain Station#The Wellness Center#Wowza#Saint Joseph School#Greek#Twitter#City Projects#Offer Facilities#City Council Meetings#Special Recognition#Meeting Rooms#Monetary Gifts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Petersburg, VAProgress Index

Petersburg block party: Hundreds shop round-the-clock at 'The Sycamore Street Experience'

PETERSBURG - Adjectives used to describe Sunday's "The Sycamore Steet Experience" were amazing, wonderful, lively, awesome, positive, and crazy busy. The block party attracted a steady stream of hundreds of people throughout the day who strolled up and down the street enjoying the diverse array of permanent businesses and their guest vendors, including Old Towne’s River Street Market.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Wilsons, VAPosted by
Wilsons Updates

Wilsons events calendar

1. Putt It Forward 2020 - Imprint Charity Golf Tournament; 2. Amelia Campus - May 16 Service; 3. Breakfast With Tiffany; 4. National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day; 5. Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course - May 22, 2021 (RICHMOND);
Petersburg, VAProgress Index

Petersburg business owners and residents grapple with implementing indoor-mask guidelines

PETERSBURG — Chris Skordas wants to play it safe. Kimberly Calos wants to go for it. The owners of the Mad Italian Pasta & Steak House and Petersburg Pickers, respectively, show the connondrum over the new mask-wearing guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, the CDC announced that anyone who is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus does not have to wear a mask anymore indoors or out unless they are in close quarters with a large crowd.