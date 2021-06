Apparently Prince Harry is a heavy sleeper! The 36-year-old royal reportedly slept through the phone call alerting the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip in early April. A representative of the U.S. Embassy attempted to reach Harry around 3 a.m. on April 9 to deliver the tragic news, but the call was never picked up, TMZ reported. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle were reportedly sound asleep at the time of the calls.