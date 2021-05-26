Cancel
Technology

New biochip technology for pharma research

By Vienna University of Technology
MedicalXpress
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn pharmaceutical research, small tissue spheres are used as mini-organ models for reproducible tests. TU Wien has found a way to develop a reliable standard for these tissue samples. Before drugs are tested in clinical trials, they must be tested either by animal experiments or, more recently, artificially produced tissue...

medicalxpress.com
Quincy, ILkhqa.com

Blessing offers new, specialized X-ray technology

QUINCY, Ill., (KHQA) — Patients who used to travel hundreds of miles for specialized imaging can now get it in Quincy. Blessing Health Center, 4800 Maine, is the third provider in the country to offer Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR), the next evolution in imaging. DDR gives clinicians the ability to...
Pullman, WAwsu.edu

Researchers develop cell-growing technology to help cancer treatments

Washington State University researchers hope that their tool to rapidly grow cancer-killing T cells can someday make a difference in fighting the disease. Under the guidance of Professor Bernard Van Wie, graduate students Kitana Kaiphanliam and Brenden Fraser-Hevlin are working to commercialize a bioreactor that is able to grow 25 times more of the valuable T cells than current technology in half the time.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers explore new ways to culture living heart cells for microgravity research

As part of preparing for an experiment aboard the International Space Station, researchers explored new ways to culture living heart cells for microgravity research. They found that cryopreservation, a process of storing cells at -80°C, makes it easier to transport these cells to the orbiting lab, providing more flexibility in launch and operations schedules. The process could benefit other biological research in space and on Earth.
WildlifeScience Daily

New technology 'listens' for endangered right whales

One of the world's most endangered whale species could have added protection from threats posed by human marine activity, through technology developed by the University of East Anglia (UEA). In partnership with the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) and the marine survey company Gardline Geosurvey Limited, UEA researchers have...
ScienceNewswise

Researchers' algorithm to make CRISPR gene editing more precise

Newswise — It eventually became a Nobel prize-winning revolution when researchers first engineered CRISPR as a gene editing technology for bacterial, plant, animal and human cells. The potential of the technology is great and span from curing genetically disposed diseases to applications in agricultural and industrial biotechnology, but there are challenges.
CancerGenomeWeb

Lucid Diagnostics Obtains CE Mark for Esophageal Cancer Molecular Test

NEW YORK ─ Pavmed on Thursday announced that its subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics has obtained the CE mark for the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, enabling its marketing in countries that accept the designation. The EsoGuard molecular diagnostic test is performed on surface esophageal cells collected using Lucid’s EsoCheck Cell Collection Device,...
HealthScranton Times

New research shows benefits of postbiotics

Q: I know what probiotics are, and I’ve heard of prebiotics. Now there’s supposed to be something called postbiotics? What are they, and why do they matter? Sometimes it seems like this whole microbiome thing is a scam. A: We hear and understand your skepticism. The discussion about probiotics, prebiotics...
Sciencewustl.edu

Working Alone in Research Laboratories

How and when we conduct research has changed dramatically over the past 15 months. Working alone is not unique to alternate operations due to COVID-19; however, situations where researchers needed to work alone increased during this time. While conducting research activities alone in the laboratory may be necessary and is part of our research environment, the past 15 months have raised our collective awareness around the risks associated with working alone.
Healthbiospace.com

Research Roundup: A Cognitive Clock to Measure Brain Health and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Investigators at Rush University Medical Center developed a “cognitive clock,” as a way of measuring brain health based on cognitive performance. They believe it can be used to predict the probability of memory and thinking problems associated with aging and diseases such as Alzheimer’s. They analyzed data from several long-term research projects conducted by Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center (RADC), including the Rush Memory and Aging Project (MAP). The cognitive clock was developed from data from 1057 participants from MAP and the Religious Orders Study (ROS), which included older Catholic clergy from across the U.S., as well as the Chicago Health and Aging Project (CHAP). They published their research in Alzheimer’s & Dementia.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Outlook On The Organoids Global Market To 2026 - Rise In Use Of Organoids In Cancer Research

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organoids Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Organoids refer to the artificially grown three dimensional cultures of tissues obtained from stem cells. The organoids demonstrate similar organ functionalities to those present in various organs and have the ability to self-renew and self-organize themselves. The rise in the organoid-led medical research and various discoveries made by them which are beneficial for the treatment of various diseases are contributing significantly to the market growth and is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. Also, as the prevalence of cancer around the world is increasing, the organoids are increasingly being used to understand cancer cells better and consequently find better treatments for cancer, which in turn, is anticipated to surge the organoids market growth in the coming years. Better drug testing, personalized medicine and aspiration for creating transplantable organs in labs are also some of the factors which are expected to propel the organoids market growth during the forecast period.The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease is anticipated to positively impact the market growth to some extent. The organoids are increasingly being used during the Covid-19 pandemic to better understand the biology of the novel coronavirus and its effect on the human organs. The scientists developed mini lung organoids study how alveolar cells respond to SARS-CoV-2 infection. These utilities of organoids in understanding the virus led to growth in the organoids market and due to successful studies, the organoids is further anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.The organoids market has been classified on the basis of organ, application, end user, and geography. By Organ, the market has been classified on the basis of Liver, Brain, Lungs, Kidney, Intestine, Pancreas, and others. On the basis of Application, the segmentation has been done into Cancer research, Drug testing, Personalized medicine, Regenerative medicine, Therapeutic tools, and others. By End User, the market has been categorized into Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, and Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers. Geographically, the market for Organoids has been distributed into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Growing organoid-led medical research. One of the key factors supplementing the Organoids Market growth includes the rise in the organoid-led research and development in medical field to study the human organs and diseases related to them. In February 2021, a team of researchers from Stanford University showed in its study that the organoids for brain cells when grown in lab for more than a year closely resembled the cells of human brains of new born babies. This could make it easy for the researchers to study brain studies. There recent developments in research have even led to the hope of growing transplantable human organs in labs. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in September 2019 developed a three organoid system having the liver, pancreas and biliary ducts.
ScienceHomer News

Stansberry Venture Technology: Dave Lashmet Triple Play Research

Stansberry Venture Technology is an investment analysis newsletter from Stansberry Research. As part of a 2021 marketing campaign, Stansberry Research is highlighting a new investment opportunity linked to a major FDA announcement recently released by the FDA. Stansberry Research claims that announcement is “a massive opportunity” for investors. What is...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study elucidates how Omega-3 fatty acids poison tumor cells

So-called "good fatty acids" are essential for human health and much sought after by those who try to eat healthily. Among the Omega-3 fatty acids, DHA or docosahexaenoic acid is crucial to brain function, vision and the regulation of inflammatory phenomena. In addition to these virtues, DHA is also associated...
Visual Artrdworldonline.com

JUMP-CP consortium creating world’s largest public cell painting dataset, using PerkinElmer’s PhenoVue kit

PerkinElmer has announced that it is providing its PhenoVue Cell Painting Kits to the Joint Undertaking in Morphological Profiling-Cell Painting (JUMP-CP) consortium. The consortium, spearheaded by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and including leading pharmaceutical companies and non-profit research organizations, is focused on creating and sharing the world’s largest public cell imaging data set to help scientists determine new therapeutics’ mechanism of action before they are introduced into patients in clinical trials. When completed, the dataset will feature information from over one billion cells responding to more than 140,000 small molecule and genetic perturbations. A current lack of comprehensive and open access to this type of valuable data – including compound activity and toxicity reactions and disease matching insights – has been a major bottleneck in drug discovery, leading to longer development cycles.
Medical & BiotechHarvard Health

Wyss Institute initiates industry partnership to aid brain-targeted drug delivery

Benjamin.boettner@wyss.harvard.edu https://wyss.harvard.edu. The Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University announced this week that it is collaborating with multiple industry partners to discover more effective approaches to deliver drugs across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for the treatment of brain diseases. The main goals of the initiative will be to identify transport target proteins in the BBB and to develop antibody compounds that bind to these targets to facilitate the delivery of future therapeutics to the brain. The pharmaceutical companies Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, U.S.A.; Eisai Inc., Japan; and H. Lundbeck A/S, Denmark; are equally supporting this research effort and will share in the program’s findings to inform their own drug development activities. Through the Massachusetts Life Science Center’s Novel Therapeutics Delivery program, the collaboration was recently awarded a $750,000 grant as additional support.
SciencePhys.org

Cells construct living composite polymers for biomedical applications

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated that a class of interwoven composite materials called semi-interpenetrating polymer networks (sIPNs) can be produced by living cells. The approach could make these versatile materials more biologically compatible for biomedical applications such as time-delayed drug delivery systems. The research appears online on June...
CancerMedicalXpress

Two new technologies that could change cancer treatment

By studying the biomechanics of cancer in the breast and bladder, the Mechano-Control and Edit projects are developing new ways of cancer identification and treatment that could open up new avenues in cancer research. Curing cancer is certainly one of the big challenges of the 21st century. Caused by genetic...
Medical & Biotechcoingeek.com

CoinGeek Zurich: Why blockchain is the only tamper-proof technology for pharma industry

Veridat’s Managing Director Phillip Runyan shared his thoughts on data integrity, a much-needed component in the healthcare sector, at the CoinGeek Zurich Conference in Switzerland. Presenting a talk on “Data Integrity & Blockchain: Improving Pharmaceutical R&D and Supply Chain,” Runyan shared the story about how a business partner sought his help in 2019 to build a data validation service for his contract research organization called Juvatech.