Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Dick's Sporting Goods, Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom & More
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) – The sporting goods retailer earned $3.41 per share for the first quarter, more than tripling the $1.12 consensus estimate. Revenue also beat forecasts amid comparable sales that more than doubled. Dick's also gave a full-year outlook that exceeds current Wall Street consensus. Shares surged 7% in premarket action.www.nbcsandiego.com