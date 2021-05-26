Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronavirus

Matt Hancock becomes instant meme after waving and running away from questions about Dominic Cummings

By Greg Evans
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdvv7_0aBqrk0r00

Wednesday is a big day in British politics as Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings gives evidence to the select committee about the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an explosive hearing, Cummings made several shocking claims about the prime minister and the cabinet’s approach to the pandemic and many of the failings that led to the rapid spread of Covid-19 throughout the UK.

Before all that, reporters doorstepped health secretary Matt Hancock outside of his house in London to ask about his feelings ahead of the hearing. Rather than give a straight answer, Hancock instead told everyone over 30 to go and get their vaccine, before going on a jog.

As he ran off down the street Hancock was again asked what he thought about Cummings but again didn’t reply and simply waved with his back to the cameras in a quite frankly odd moment.

This bizarre scene looks like it couldn’t have been taken straight out of the latest Alan Partridge comedy and the comparisons to the hapless fictional TV presenter and other jokes soon started to arrive.

On a more serious note, Cummings made several serious accusations against Hancock during the first session of his testimony.

Cummings claimed that Hancock should have been fired for numerous offences. Talking to the committee he said: “I think the Secretary of State for Health should’ve been fired for at least 15, 20 things, including lying to everybody on multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the Cabinet room and publicly.

“There’s no doubt at all that many senior people performed far, far disastrously below the standards which the country has a right to expect. I think the secretary of state for health is certainly one of those people. I said repeatedly to the prime minister that he should be fired, so did the cabinet secretary, so did many other senior people.”

Cummings also called Hancock’s pledge to carry out 100,000 tests a day “disgraceful behaviour that caused serious harm.”

Hancock has not responded to the claims, but Johnson later backed his health secretary during PMQs.

Indy100

Indy100

29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Away#British Politics#Uk#Senior Adviser#Doorstepped Health#State For Health#Cabinet#Chief Adviser#Bizarre#Secretary#Reporters#Disgraceful Behaviour#Hearing#London#Pmqs#Meeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Meme
Country
U.K.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
CoronavirusPosted by
The Independent

Count me out! Allowing people inside pubs is foolish – and Matt Hancock knows it

Question: how do you know that Boris Johnson is lying? Answer: because you can see his lips move.An old joke, I know, but it comes irresistibly to mind as ministers tell us it is perfectly fine to go inside a pub or restaurant to enjoy ourselves – but, erm, well, actually they’d prefer it if we stayed outside and, maybe, didn’t bother going out, all things considered.Watching Matt Hancock’s nervous calls for “caution” gives me the distinct impression that here is a man who doesn’t really believe that the easing of lockdown is wise, is terrified that Johnson’s latest gamble...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock defends involvement in PPE bid from former Tory MP

Health secretary Matt Hancock has insisted it was “perfectly reasonable” for him to help a former Conservative MP win a PPE deal worth £180 million.Internal government emails show that Mr Hancock passed on to officials procuring personal protective equipment an approach from Brooks Newmark, a minister in David Cameron’s government who resigned after sending sexually explicit photographs of himself.An aide to the health secretary sent the bid to the procurement team, asking for it to be brought the personal attention of the government’s PPE tsar Lord Deighton, describing it as “excellent” and calling for it to be dealt with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dominic Cummings shares call to delay lockdown easing over Covid variant ‘surge’

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has shared calls from scientists for the government to delay lockdown easing over the “surge” in Covid cases linked to the Indian variant.The ex-Downing Street strategist used social media to point to the warnings from independent experts that lifting curbs now risked a third wave taking hold in the UK.Prof Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage group, said the alarming rate at which the variant was spreading should delay the next stage of lockdown easing on 17 May.Mr Cummings shared a separate message from an expert saying the “precautionary principle”...
Public HealthTelegraph

Hug outside and minimise indoor contact, warns Matt Hancock

People should try to hug outside and minimise indoor contact, Matt Hancock has urged, on the eve of Monday’s lifting of restrictions. The Health Secretary advised people to be "careful" when hugging as he said he would "probably" hug his parents outside when the curbs on contact eased on Monday.
WorldThe Guardian

Hancock: most Bolton Covid patients eligible for jab but haven’t had it

The majority of people in hospital with Covid in Bolton were eligible for the vaccine but have not had it, Matt Hancock has said, saying that health authorities would go “door-to-door” offering jabs. His comments came as concern mounted over increased cases of the B.1.617.2 variant first detected in India,...
Worldkentlive.news

Updates as Matt Hancock gives statement on India covid variant action

Matt Hancock has updated MPs on the latest steps the Government is taking to halt the spread of the India Covid-19 coronavirus variant in the UK. The Health Secretary delivered the update in the House of Commons. We've been covering the statement live, as it happened. He's told the House...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

UK has enough Pfizer vaccines for all children over 12, Matt Hancock says

The UK has obtained enough Pfizer Covid vaccines to immunise all children aged 12 and above, Matt Hancock has told MPs.The health secretary said experts were considering “very carefully” whether the UK’s vaccination programme will be widened to include children, with a decision expected within two months.During an address at the Commons, Mr Hancock told MPs the final call would likely be made by the end of July – by which time the government is expected to have invited all those aged 18 and over to receive a jab. Highlighting that research showed the vaccines were safe, Mr Hancock...
PoliticsThe Independent

My takeaway from the testimony of Dominic Cummings? We needed more women in the room

Where were you when Dominic Cummings was giving his evidence to MPs on Wednesday morning? I was in my living room, trying to work on something else, and failing. One friend shared on social media that he was driving through the vast magnificence of the Outer Hebrides with it playing on the radio. Another texted she was up at 4am in New York to tune in. Where was Angela Merkel, I wonder? Or Jacinda Arden? Or Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir? Or Finland’s Sanna Marin? Were they watching too?
Public Healthsouthfront.org

The Dominic Cummings Show

The former chief strategist for Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in a stroppy mood before the UK parliamentary Health and Science committee. For seven hours, Cummings unleashed salvo after salvo against his former boss and the government coronavirus response. Boiling down some points of the Cummings show: there was a...
Public HealthTelegraph

Matt Hancock facing fresh questions over Covid in care homes

Matt Hancock was facing new questions over the spread of Covid to care homes on Saturday night as it emerged that guidance from his department ordered hospitals to discharge patients without any mention of a need to test them first. Instructions issued by the Department of Health and NHS on...