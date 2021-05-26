Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Jennifer L. Bowser

 18 days ago

Jennifer L. Bowser, 50, of Bruin, passed away early Tuesday morning, May 25, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Jennifer was born in Pittsburgh on August 18, 1970. She was the daughter of the late William and Carol Fritz Derberry. She attended school in Butler. Jennifer was a baptized...

