Jon Jones says he’s sitting out for a year, will return when MMA is ‘bigger than ever’
Negotiations for his heavyweight debut hasn’t gone well for Jon Jones. The long time light heavyweight champion has tried to secure a bout against Francis Ngannou, but money has been the sticking point with the UFC. Dana White took his normal route when fighters try to ask for more money, repeatedly questioning Jones’ desire to fight, and saying they’ll just move on if he doesn’t accept their offer.www.chatsports.com