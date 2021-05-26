Bender: No need to investigate tourists

Professional and personal photographs taken at the Jan. 6, 2021 violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol show an act of treason, and the deaths and injuries of courageous law enforcement officers confirm that terrorism. This terrorism was against our democracy, our country. This gang violence resulted in loss of life, loss of taxpayer property, and — most importantly — loss of international respect and awe for the United States. So, not to want to investigate this crime reveals a self-interest and lack of patriotism of profound dimension. Any elected member of Congress who stands in the way of investigation cries out for congressional censure.