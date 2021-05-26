Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Abercrombie & Fitch swings to a profit

By Tonya Garcia
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock was up 4.5% in Wednesday premarket trading after the apparel and accessories retailer reported first-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $41.8 million, or 64 cents per share, after a loss of $244.1 million, or $3.90 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 67 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for a loss of 38 cents per share. Sales of $781.4 million were up from $485.4 million and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $687.0 million. Digital sales were 52% of total sales. "Momentum has continued into the second quarter across brands, said Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer, in a statement. Abercrombie & Fitch labels include the namesake, Hollister and underwear brand Gilly Hicks. Abercrombie stock has soared nearly 87% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 11/5% for the period.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Trading#Per Share Earnings#Total Sales#Eps#Factset#S P#Abercrombie Stock#Profit#Net Income#Retailer#Beat Expectations#Spx#Digital Sales#Brands#Accessories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Janux Therapeutics set to go public after upsized IPO prices, valuing the biotech at $646 million

Janux Therapeutics Inc.'s stock is set to start trading Friday, after the California-based biotechnology company developing cancer treatments' upsized initial public offering priced overnight at $17 a share. The pricing was at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share, and valued the company at about $646.0 million. The company raised $193.8 million as it sold 11.4 million shares in the IPO, up from a previously expected offering of 9.5 million shares. The stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "JANX." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 5.0% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.6%.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why The Cheesecake Factory Stock Dropped Today

Casual dining restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is raising $475 million, but it's not going toward growing or operating the business. Rather, the company will use the money to simplify its stock structure. That's a lot of cash with little perceived benefit to common shareholders, which is why the stock was down 10% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Philip Morris sets new $7 billion stock repurchase program, with plans to start buying after Q2 results

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Friday, after cigarette and tobacco company announced a new $7 billion stock repurchase program. The company said it targets spending $5 billion to $7 billion over the next three years as part of the program, and expects to start buying back start after the second-quarter earnings report, current projected for the second-half of July. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $97.55, the new buyback program could represent about 4.6% of the shares outstanding. The company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 a share, payable July 12 to shareholders of record on Jun 25. At Thursday's stock closing price, the dividend yield was 4.92%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.39%, according to FactSet. "Our announcements today are further testament to our steadfast commitment to generously reward our shareholders as we transform into a smoke-free company," said Chief Executive Jacek Olczak. The stock has rallied 36.9% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has advanced 41.2%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Magnachip stock surges after receiving an unsolicited, higher buyout bid

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. shot up 15.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the South Korea-based chipmaker confirmed that it received an unsolicited buyout bid representing a premium of more than 50%. The company said Cornucopia Investment Partners, on behalf of itself and a group of investors, has offered to buy all of Magnachip's outstanding shares for $35 in cash, which is 51.8% above Thursday's closing price of $23.05 and would value the company at about $1.66 billion. That would top the terms of the buyout agreement with South Dearborn Ltd. announced in March, in which Magnachip agreed to be acquired for $29.00 a share in cash. Magnachip said it will "carefully review and consider" Cornucopia's bid. The stock has run up 70.5% year to date through Thursday, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 14.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.9%.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

RH Swings To Q1 Profit, Lifts FY Outlook; Shares Up 7%

(RTTNews) - RH (RH), the luxury furniture business, Wednesday posted a profit for the first quarter, fuelled by a 78% increase in revenues. Earnings also trumped Wall Street view, as did revenues. Based on its results, the company increased its outlook for the full year. Following the news, shares of the company gained nearly 7% in the extended sessions.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Signet stock jumps after swinging to big profit beat, as same-store sales more than doubled

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. jumped 5.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the diamond jewelry retailer reported a big profit beat as revenue nearly doubled and same-store sales more than doubled. For the quarter to May 1, the company swung to net income of $168.7 million, or $2.23 a share, from a loss of $299.6 million, or $3.96 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.23 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.27. Revenue rose 98.2% from a year ago, and grew 18.0% from two years ago (pre-pandemic) to $1.69 billion, above the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Academy Sports swings to a profit and raises full-year guidance

Shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc. soared 8.7% in Tuesday premarket trading after the athletic retailer swung to a profit and raised its guidance. Net income totaled $177.8 million, or $1.84 per share, after a loss of $10.0 million, or 14 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.89, blowing past the FactSet consensus for 83 cents. Sales of $1.580 billion were up from $1.136 billion last year and just ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.579 billion. Comparable sales growth of 38.9% beat the FactSet consensus for 32.4% growth. Apparel, shoes and team sports drove sales. E-commerce sales fell 21% after triple-digit growth the prior year. For 2021, the company now expects comparable sales growth of 6% to 9%, up from a 2% decline to 2% growth previously. And EPS is now expected to be $4.15 to $4.50, up from $2.70 to $2.95. The FactSet consensus is for full-year comparable sales growth of 4.6% and EPS of $3.34. Academy Sports stock has gained 82.3% over the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 12.5% for the period.
Retailfashionunited.com

G-III Apparel Q1 net sales up 28 percent, swings to profit

US fashion group G-III Apparel has reported a 28.3 percent increase in net sales for the first quarter of the year, beating analysts’ estimates as it swung to a profit. For the three months to April 30, net sales increased to 519.9 million dollars from 405.1 million dollars a year earlier when the pandemic was in full swing and when a large portion of the company’s stores was closed.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 522 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksinvesting.com

Zumiez Gains As Swing To Profit Surprises Street

Investing – Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares were up more than 3% Friday as the company pleasantly surprised the Street with a profit. The retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories benefited from higher discretionary spending as people stepped out to use their stimulus checks. The pent-up demand allowed it to report...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Five Below swings to Q1 profit, shares rise nearly 6%

Shares of Five Below Inc. rose more than 5% late Thursday after the discount retailer reported first-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations. Five Below said it earned $49.6 million, or 88 cents a share, in the quarter, contrasting with a loss of $51 million, or 91 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2020. Sales rose to $598 million, up 64% as compared with first-quarter of 2019 and 198% as compared with first-quarter of 2020, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the retailer to report adjusted earnings of 65 cents a share on sales of $555 million. Five Below guided for second-quarter sales between $640 million and $660 million, and EPS between $1.01 and $1.13. The stock ended the regular trading day down 1.2%.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Slack Swings to Profit as Paid Accounts Top Estimates

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) - Get Report posted better-than-expected results after the bell Thursday as the workplace communications company swung to a profit in the latest quarter. Slack posted earnings of 8 cents a share on revenue of $273 million. The company had been expected to break even on sales...
Financial ReportsBillboard

Endeavor Swings to Slim Profit in First Earnings Report Since IPO

Overall revenue in the quarter was $1.07 billion, down from $1.19 billion a year earlier. "While our first quarter results were still negatively impacted by COVID-19, we are well positioned to benefit from the pent-up demand for content, while maintaining our long-term focus on secular trends and high-growth areas that have been both validated and amplified by the pandemic," said Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel in a statement.
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

PVH Corp swings to a profit in the fiscal first quarter.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) published its earnings report for the fiscal first quarter on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates. The company attributed its hawkish performance to digital sales and direct-to-consumer channels. Financial performance. PVH Corp reported $99.9 million (£70.48 million) of profit for the first quarter that translates to...
Financial Reportssportspromedia.com

Endeavor swings to US$2.4m Q1 profit

Revenue for quarter came to US$1.07bn, down from US$1.19bn the year prior. Endeavor anticipating total revenue between US$4.76bn and US$4.83bn for 2021. Endeavor Group Holdings, the parent company of the IMG and WME agencies, posted a net income of US$2.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing a marked improvement on the net loss of US$51.3 million it reported for the same period last year.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Deadline

Endeavor Swings To Slim Net Profit In First Quarter As Public Company Despite 10% Revenue Slide Amid Pandemic

Endeavor’s total revenue slid 10% in the first quarter to $1.07 billion, but the company swung from a year-ago loss to $2.4 million in net income in the quarter. The report was the company’s first since going public in April. The company’s portfolio includes entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and mixed martial arts circuit UFC.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

HP Enterprise Swings to Profit on 11% Higher Revenue

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report, the major provider of IT equipment and services, swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 11% higher revenue. The figures largely exceeded the estimates of Wall Street analysts. GAAP profit in the fiscal-third-quarter outlook came up short of expectations. For...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 82,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or...
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

PopReach Swings to Profit in Q1, Revenue Falls

PopReach Corporation (POPR) reported mixed first-quarter results on Monday morning. The developer of free-to-play games for mobiles, desktops, and tablets, swung to a profit in the quarter but experienced a decline in revenues year-on-year. Revenue came in at $4.1 million in Q1 2021, a decrease of 12.8% from $4.7 million...