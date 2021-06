If ever you needed a reminder that Fortnite is part of something much bigger than an online post-apocalyptic video game, these past few months have proven that. A court trial in San Francisco involving Epic Games, the company that owns Fortnite, and technology giant Apple, kicked off the first week of May 2021 and wrapped up the last week of May. It spotlighted a business battle with enough developer drama to pique the interest of competitive gamers everywhere.