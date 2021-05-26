Cancel
‘Irresponsible’ bitcoin ads banned for being misleading

By Jack Denton
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Advertising Standards Authority, the U.K.’s independent advertising regulator, ruled on Wednesday that the adverts took advantage of consumers’ lack of experience and irresponsibly suggested that investing in bitcoin was straightforward.

